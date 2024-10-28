Murphy USA (MUSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $6.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MUSA opened at $473.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $350.55 and a 1-year high of $552.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.98 and a 200-day moving average of $473.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total value of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,955,423.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James W. Keyes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.54, for a total transaction of $1,023,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,955.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 16,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.54, for a total transaction of $8,621,117.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 396,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,955,423.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,209 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.33.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

