National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) PT Raised to $49.00 at Stephens

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NBHC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group boosted their target price on National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

National Bank Price Performance

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. National Bank has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $156.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $163,162.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,021.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $29,123.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $417,687.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $163,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,021.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,496. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the third quarter worth $491,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 49.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 83,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Further Reading

