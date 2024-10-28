National Bankshares Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$109.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$101.00 to C$109.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.10.

Shares of PBH opened at C$92.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$84.66 and a 1-year high of C$97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.63.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C($0.04). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.86%.

In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of Premium Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

