Needham & Company LLC Increases Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target to $74.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAH

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SAH stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.17). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 524.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 84,489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 679.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 82,823 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 630,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,540 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 831.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.