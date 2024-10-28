Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMZN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $187.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

