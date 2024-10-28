Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Neonode in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.
Neonode Trading Up 2.4 %
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 247.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neonode will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Neonode
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.
