Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Get Neonode alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Neonode in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Neonode

Neonode Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.89. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 247.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neonode will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neonode

(Get Free Report)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.