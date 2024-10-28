Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,986,500 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 4,683,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 447.9 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

NTOIF stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $38.54.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

