New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NGD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.08.

New Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGD opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.50. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 941.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

