News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 69.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 455,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in News were worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in News by 8.9% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 6,779,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,528,000 after purchasing an additional 555,789 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in News by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,855,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,729,000 after acquiring an additional 61,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in News by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,317,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 919,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of News by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 858,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after purchasing an additional 189,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NWSA opened at $25.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. News Co. has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

