NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $27.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

NEP opened at $21.10 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.94). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.39%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 44.9% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 50,753 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

