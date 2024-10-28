NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Up 194.4% in October

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 194.4% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.0 days.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NCSYF stock opened at $182.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.31. NICE has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

