NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $462.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.73 and a fifty-two week high of $480.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MSI shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $479.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.