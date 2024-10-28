NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.0% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.71.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $236.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.32. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.25 and a 52 week high of $240.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

