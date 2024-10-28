NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $974,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 782,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

