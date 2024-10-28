NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 131.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Teleflex by 20,700.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 78.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Stephens lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.86.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TFX opened at $233.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $177.63 and a one year high of $257.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.