NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Monster Beverage by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,436 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 34.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,718 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.68.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

MNST stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.