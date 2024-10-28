NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 793 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 34.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $62.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis purchased 8,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

