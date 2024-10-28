NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 360 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $141.51 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.56 and a 200-day moving average of $140.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

