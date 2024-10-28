NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 505 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 251,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 29.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,826. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Southern stock opened at $91.88 on Monday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.