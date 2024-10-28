NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys Shares of 6,300 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,582,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,382,000 after buying an additional 498,699 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3,083.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 350,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 339,683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,000,000. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 463,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 556,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 142,075 shares during the period.

CMF stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

