NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after purchasing an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after buying an additional 65,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after buying an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after buying an additional 1,029,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $206.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 84.87%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

