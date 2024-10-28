NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.4 %

BWA stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

