NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of GOOG stock opened at $166.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day moving average of $170.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
