NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $336,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $194,263.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $167,545.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

