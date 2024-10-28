NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 1,305 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crown alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 110.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Crown by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.62.

Crown Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CCK opened at $93.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $958,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,007.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at $50,323,381.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,799. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.