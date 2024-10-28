NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.33.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $950.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $885.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $797.66. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $548.44 and a 52 week high of $979.78. The stock has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.70, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

