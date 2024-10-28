NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 59,903 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,903 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Nutrien by 24.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $47.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

