Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $474.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.44.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $519.35 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $418.60 and a twelve month high of $555.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,490 shares of company stock worth $747,372. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.