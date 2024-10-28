NovoCure (NVCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect NovoCure to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NovoCure Price Performance
Shares of NVCR stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.70. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.
