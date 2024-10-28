Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $26.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $27.07.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. Analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $504,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,002 shares in the company, valued at $781,870.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $82,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,002 shares in the company, valued at $781,870.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,181. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 60,271 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.