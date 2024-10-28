Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 186.6% in October

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, an increase of 186.6% from the September 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NAC opened at $11.57 on Monday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAC. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 200.7% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,120,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after purchasing an additional 747,810 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,089.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 300,567 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 443,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 133,227 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 264,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,036 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.