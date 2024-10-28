Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 186.6% in October

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, an increase of 186.6% from the September 30th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NAC opened at $11.57 on Monday. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.