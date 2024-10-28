Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 1.11%. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.
