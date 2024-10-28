Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONCT stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -12.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

