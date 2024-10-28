Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $173.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.45. The company has a market capitalization of $478.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

