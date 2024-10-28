Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organovo will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 929,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 6.46% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

