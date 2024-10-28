Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,077,000 after buying an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $471.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.43.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

