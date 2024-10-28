Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Bank lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 13.7% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 355.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 214,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $101.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $106.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.71.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

