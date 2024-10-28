Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $252.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $242.00.

PKG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

NYSE:PKG opened at $225.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.25. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $148.50 and a 52 week high of $231.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

