Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

PTVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 186.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 69.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 164.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

