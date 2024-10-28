PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $81.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.22 and a beta of 0.58. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

