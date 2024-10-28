Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,938,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,200 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,496,000 after acquiring an additional 784,814 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,940,000 after acquiring an additional 704,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,374,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,570,000 after acquiring an additional 664,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBA. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.70%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.