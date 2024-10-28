PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.73) target price on the stock.

Shares of PBEE stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.25) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 174.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.02. PensionBee Group has a twelve month low of GBX 59.80 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 191 ($2.48). The company has a market capitalization of £389.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,650.00, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company’s technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

