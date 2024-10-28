PFG Investments LLC Buys 3,002 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 81,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 121,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 28,278 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,879 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Get Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.