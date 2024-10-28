PFG Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

PFG Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,657,000 after buying an additional 218,516 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,696,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,298,000 after purchasing an additional 284,664 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.93.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $187,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $165.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $167.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

