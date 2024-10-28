PFG Investments LLC Has $824,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

