PFG Investments LLC Purchases 444 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 215,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.93 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $42.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

