PFG Investments LLC Purchases 9,907 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 8.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.