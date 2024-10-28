PFG Investments LLC Sells 642 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.5 %
Analysts Set New Price Targets
V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.