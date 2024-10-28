PFG Investments LLC Sells 642 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 211.9% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $281.73 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The company has a market cap of $515.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.02 and a 200 day moving average of $273.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on V

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.