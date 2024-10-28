PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $138.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $9.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 169,470 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

See Also

