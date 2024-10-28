PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 10.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,713,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 12.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCN stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.